ASD (ASD) Price Hits $0.0354 on Top Exchanges

ASD (ASD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One ASD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $23.40 million and $1.31 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009452 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,057.87 or 0.99985498 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00013361 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000999 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007917 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03551328 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,301,192.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.