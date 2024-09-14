ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Director Arshad Matin Sells 2,000 Shares

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) Director Arshad Matin sold 2,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $185,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,278.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE ASGN opened at $92.76 on Friday. ASGN Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $76.70 and a fifty-two week high of $106.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.42.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.56%. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on ASGN from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASGN by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ASGN by 1,851.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 18,868 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ASGN during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 0.9% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 548,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASGN in the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

