ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Short Interest Down 61.0% in August

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 646,600 shares, a drop of 61.0% from the August 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at $497,000. Cim LLC increased its position in ASML by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,412,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 30.2% in the second quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $16.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $816.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,921. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $898.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $945.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. ASML has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market cap of $322.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $1.8732 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

