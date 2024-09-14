Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Position Reduced by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Assurant by 36.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Assurant by 1.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIZ opened at $192.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.92. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.50 and a 52 week high of $199.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Assurant from $186.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.60.

In other news, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total value of $267,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $717,329.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $103,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total transaction of $267,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $717,329.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

