Astar (ASTR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $446.65 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last seven days, Astar has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. One Astar token can now be purchased for about $0.0622 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Astar has a total market cap of $446.65 million and approximately $17.55 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar Token Profile

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,212,316,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,184,309,696 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

