Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) CEO Arturo Rodriguez Sells 10,325 Shares

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) CEO Arturo Rodriguez sold 10,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $31,697.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 531,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,975.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Aterian Stock Performance
Shares of Aterian stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. Aterian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.04.
Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $27.98 million during the quarter. Aterian had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 64.24%.
Institutional Trading of Aterian
About Aterian
Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. Its platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller, Pursteam, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct brand names.
