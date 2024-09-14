Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) CEO Arturo Rodriguez Sells 10,325 Shares

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) CEO Arturo Rodriguez sold 10,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $31,697.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 531,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,975.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aterian Stock Performance

Shares of Aterian stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. Aterian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.04.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $27.98 million during the quarter. Aterian had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 64.24%.

Institutional Trading of Aterian

About Aterian

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Aterian stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aterian, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ATER Free Report ) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.32% of Aterian worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. Its platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller, Pursteam, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct brand names.

