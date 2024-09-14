Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:ATLCZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:ATLCZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 130.6% from the August 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 Stock Performance

Shares of ATLCZ stock remained flat at $25.18 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,389. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.94. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

