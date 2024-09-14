Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $217.69.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W lowered shares of Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $1,244,577.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,467,463.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $29,069.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 128,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,838,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $1,244,577.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,467,463.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 240,159 shares of company stock valued at $40,166,893 in the last quarter. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Atlassian by 4.0% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 1.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. STF Management LP boosted its position in Atlassian by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEAM opened at $163.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $135.29 and a 52 week high of $258.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

