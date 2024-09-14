AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 174.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430,799 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $1,118,288,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,549,375,000 after buying an additional 5,592,123 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in AT&T by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,086,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 22.0% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,988,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,725 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa America upgraded shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.31.
AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of T stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.17. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $21.86.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
