AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.17 and last traded at $21.22. Approximately 6,683,292 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 35,962,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.31.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $155.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91,578 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

