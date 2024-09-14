Aua Capital Management LLC Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Aua Capital Management LLC lessened its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $83.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $83.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.80.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
