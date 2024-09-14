Aua Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Aua Capital Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.9% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $238.67 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $238.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.20.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

