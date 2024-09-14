AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AVB. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $218.94.

NYSE AVB opened at $234.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $160.45 and a 1 year high of $234.80.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $726.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.49 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total transaction of $414,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at $908,026.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $1,044,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,780,506.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,026.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

