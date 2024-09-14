Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF) Short Interest Up 700.0% in August

Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Avantium Stock Performance
Shares of AVTXF opened at C$1.74 on Friday. Avantium has a 52 week low of C$1.74 and a 52 week high of C$4.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.47.
Avantium Company Profile
