AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPTW) Short Interest Update

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AvePoint Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVPTW traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.60. 205,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,433. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38. AvePoint has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.67.

Get AvePoint alerts:

AvePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.