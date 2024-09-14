Avid Bioservices’ (CDMO) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Avid Bioservices’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CDMO

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Avid Bioservices has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $11.57. The company has a market cap of $711.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 101.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $42.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $57,733.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,847.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,216 shares of company stock valued at $69,984 in the last ninety days. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avid Bioservices

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avid Bioservices

(Get Free Report)

Avid Bioservices, Inc operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in the United States. It provides process development and current good manufacturing practice clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, regulatory submission and support, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, cell line development, testing, and characterization services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.