Axie Infinity Price Up 10.5% Over Last Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $710.21 million and approximately $20.81 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for $4.75 or 0.00007947 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009508 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,721.33 or 0.99986855 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00013497 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007449 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,613,956 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 149,610,734.56939813 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.79821584 USD and is up 2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 478 active market(s) with $20,594,030.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.