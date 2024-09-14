BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Short Interest Update

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 830,200 shares, a growth of 73.8% from the August 15th total of 477,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.2 days.

BAE Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

BAESF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $17.55. The company had a trading volume of 39,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,891. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $18.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

