BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Short Interest Update

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 830,200 shares, a growth of 73.8% from the August 15th total of 477,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.2 days.
BAE Systems Trading Down 0.1 %
BAESF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $17.55. The company had a trading volume of 39,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,891. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $18.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91.
About BAE Systems
