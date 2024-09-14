Band Protocol (BAND) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.36 Million

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Band Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00001877 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a market cap of $170.24 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol’s genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 150,959,634 tokens. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

