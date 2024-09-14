Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Short Interest Down 39.6% in August

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the August 15th total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKHPF remained flat at $8.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.96. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $9.84.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.

