Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Short Interest Down 39.6% in August

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the August 15th total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BKHPF remained flat at $8.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.96. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $9.84.
About Bank Hapoalim B.M.
