BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Citigroup

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BKU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NYSE:BKU opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.33. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $39.51.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.65 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $127,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,371. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BankUnited news, Director William S. Rubenstein sold 7,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $303,314.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,576.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $127,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,507 shares of company stock valued at $802,400. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 307.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

