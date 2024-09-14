Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the August 15th total of 9,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barinthus Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,119,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,276,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

BRNS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 15,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,377. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Barinthus Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:BRNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

See Also

