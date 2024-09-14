Base Resources (OTCMKTS:BSRUF) Trading 27.2% Higher

Base Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BSRUF – Get Free Report) shot up 27.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as 0.20 and last traded at 0.20. 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 71,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.16.

Base Resources Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.14.

About Base Resources

(Get Free Report)

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.