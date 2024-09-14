Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,800 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the August 15th total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,889,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAYRY shares. Bank of America upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.51. The company had a trading volume of 336,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,022. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average is $7.42.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 16.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Further Reading

