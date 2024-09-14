Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Short Interest Update

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a growth of 78.5% from the August 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BBGI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 131,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,975. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.80 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 25.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Beasley Broadcast Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

