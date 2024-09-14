Belden (NYSE:BDC) Shares Gap Up to $99.05

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $99.05, but opened at $103.26. Belden shares last traded at $100.89, with a volume of 15,577 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Belden in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Belden from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Belden from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $604.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.32 million. Belden had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.91%.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Calderon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.98, for a total transaction of $239,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,444.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nancy E. Calderon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.98, for a total transaction of $239,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,444.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 6,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $658,615.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,001.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,137 shares of company stock worth $1,095,457. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Belden during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Belden by 662.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Belden by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

