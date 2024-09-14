Beldex (BDX) Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $361.62 million and $1.59 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0541 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,425.79 or 0.04026723 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00041732 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007052 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00014511 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00011172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007047 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,927,139,475 coins and its circulating supply is 6,679,439,475 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

