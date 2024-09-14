Beldex Price Down 0.1% This Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $364.35 million and $1.10 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0545 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,419.56 or 0.04038501 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00042634 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007040 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00014557 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002297 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,927,124,803 coins and its circulating supply is 6,679,424,803 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

