Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Holdings Cut by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,398 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,164,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,325,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,863,291 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $241,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,824 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 11,586.7% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 686,128 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $53,710,000 after purchasing an additional 680,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 320.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 860,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $67,352,000 after purchasing an additional 655,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.56.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $7,813,831.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,602,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,451,777.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $7,813,831.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,602,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,451,777.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,383,370 shares of company stock valued at $122,233,276 over the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $98.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.88 and its 200-day moving average is $82.77. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.46.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

See Also

