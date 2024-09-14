Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR) Short Interest Up 33.7% in August

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,100 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the August 15th total of 113,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Better Home & Finance Price Performance

NASDAQ:BETR traded up 0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 16.38. 14,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,665. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Better Home & Finance has a 12-month low of 14.86 and a 12-month high of 45.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of 7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of 2.79.

Get Better Home & Finance alerts:

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported -2.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of 32.26 million during the quarter. Better Home & Finance had a negative return on equity of 225.59% and a negative net margin of 609.77%.

Better Home & Finance Company Profile

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Better Home & Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Home & Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.