BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Short Interest Down 38.5% in August

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BETRF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. 250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,487. BetterLife Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09.

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of compounds for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada. It is also involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections.

