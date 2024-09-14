Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.42 and last traded at $13.40. Approximately 11,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 40,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33. The company has a market cap of $505.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a return on equity of 82.51% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $196.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.3398 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s payout ratio is 75.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer selling company in the United Staes and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Home Organization Products; and Beauty and Personal Care Products. The Home Organization Products segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; wellness; and technology and mobility.

