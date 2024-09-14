Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,365 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Little House Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Target by 23.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 642,340 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $112,686,000 after purchasing an additional 122,706 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Target by 11.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at $13,958,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Target by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 103,785 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after buying an additional 59,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $151.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Target from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.68.

View Our Latest Report on Target

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.