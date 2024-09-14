Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $183,000 Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 18,216 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,758,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,278,919 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $95,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,108 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,745,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,700 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,337,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,276,414 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,834,000 after acquiring an additional 151,056 shares during the last quarter.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $17.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average is $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous Variable dividend of $0.03. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.30 to $16.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.40 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.80 to $17.90 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

View Our Latest Report on PBR

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.