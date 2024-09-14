Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,964 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 295.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 567.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average is $10.62.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 27.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.