Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 100 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TM. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 292.1% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 300.0% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TM opened at $175.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.27. The company has a market cap of $236.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $159.04 and a 12 month high of $255.23.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $75.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

