Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 423 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Sonoco Products by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.7% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.7% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 27,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of SON opened at $55.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $52.76 and a twelve month high of $55.57. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.53%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

