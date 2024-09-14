Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.4% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,531 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,306,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,974,000 after purchasing an additional 107,993 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 637,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,852,000 after buying an additional 151,014 shares during the period. Finally, Schiavi & Co LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $565.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $552.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $535.03. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $568.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.