Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VFH stock opened at $108.00 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

