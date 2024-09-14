Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 964,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 298,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,357,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,718,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $49.43 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $49.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

