Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.09 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,540,000 after purchasing an additional 182,056 shares during the period. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 19,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,678,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,778,000 after acquiring an additional 634,343 shares during the period.

SCHO opened at $48.98 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.21.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

