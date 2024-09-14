Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,489 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,023,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,073,000 after purchasing an additional 382,380 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 307,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $78.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.05. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $79.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

