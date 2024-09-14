Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 153 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.18.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock opened at $305.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $300.56 and a 200-day moving average of $311.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $191.82 and a 12 month high of $345.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson bought 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson bought 2,205 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at $662,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

