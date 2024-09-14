Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 161 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $199.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.65. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.67.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

