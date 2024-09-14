Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 30 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.25.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $500.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $481.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

