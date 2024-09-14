Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.12 and last traded at $15.12. 318,852 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 6,717,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Bilibili from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Daiwa America upgraded Bilibili from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.90 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Benchmark upped their target price on Bilibili from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.91.

Bilibili Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.83.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.55). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 22.44% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 61.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bilibili by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Bilibili by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

