Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Short Interest Up 24.6% in August

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the August 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 977,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $277.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $244.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.52.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total value of $88,018.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,633.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 8.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 12.3% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 4,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 32.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.63. 1,090,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,177. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of -0.06. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $189.44 and a fifty-two week high of $269.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.77.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Biogen will post 16.12 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

