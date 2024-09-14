Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Cut to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

BNGO stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81. Bionano Genomics has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $3.58.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 151.27% and a negative net margin of 557.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Bionano Genomics will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 123.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight DNA.

