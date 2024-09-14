BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Trading 6.5% Higher

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 37,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 231,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $129.42 million for the quarter.
BitFuFu Company Profile
BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.
