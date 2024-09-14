BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Trading 6.5% Higher

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 37,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 231,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

BitFuFu Trading Up 2.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $129.42 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BitFuFu Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BitFuFu stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of BitFuFu Inc. ( NASDAQ:FUFU Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 0.38% of BitFuFu as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

