BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) Stock Price Down 17.3%

Shares of BKF Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKFG – Get Free Report) fell 17.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.05 and last traded at $20.05. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.25.

BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter. BKF Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.13%.

BKF Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in publicly and privately owned businesses in the United States. The company also provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions advisory, and capital raising services to lower and middle-market companies. It also manufactures and markets data storage system products and power solutions under the Qualstar brand name.

